When MS Dhoni announced his International retirement with a social media post he shared a collage of his journey with the Indian cricket team along with his favourite 'Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu' song by Mukesh playing in the background. Recently during an event he was asked to sing two lines of the song and Dhoni matched voice with the others on stage. Fans loved it and made the video viral in no time. Retired From International Cricket! MS Dhoni Hints at Returning in IPL 2024 For CSK in A Talkshow, Video Goes Viral!

MS Dhoni Sings 'Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu' During An Event

MS Dhoni singing, Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shair Hoon !! 🥺❤️@msdhoni #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/Xf3bqb6n1l — Sai MSDian (@SaiPrabhas777) October 30, 2023

