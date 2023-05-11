MS Dhoni was seen catching up with and interacting with his daughter Ziva after the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 10. The CSK captain played a cameo of 20 runs in the first innings, leading CSK to 167/8. In response, CSK bowlers restricted Delhi Capitals to just 140/8. After the match, Dhoni was seen standing beside his daughter Ziva, who had cheered him on from the stands when he was batting in the first innings. Ziva and Sakshi Dhoni's Celebration After MS Dhoni's Six During CSK vs DC IPL 2023 Match Is a Must-Watch! (See Pics and Video).

Dhoni and Ziva Take a Walk in Chepauk

MS Dhoni Meets Daughter Ziva after CSK vs DC IPL 2023 Match

MS Dhoni with Ziva at the Chepauk Stadium after the match. pic.twitter.com/iPMMgYwWmT — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 10, 2023

