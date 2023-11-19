Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted watching the India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final. In a video that went viral on social media, the former captain was enjoying the match on TV along with their wife Sakshi Singh Rawat and others. MS Dhoni interestingly was the captain of Team India when they had had success in ICC tournaments the last time, back in the 2013 Champions Trophy. Under Dhoni, India had famously won the 2011 World Cup. Virat Kohli Asks Crowd at Narendra Modi Stadium To Cheer Louder During IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final, Video Goes Viral.

MS Dhoni Watches IND vs AUS CWC 2023 Final

