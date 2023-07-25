Over the years, we have seen many videos from MS Dhoni’s farmhouse in Ranchi going viral. Now, another video from Dhoni’s farmhouse in Ranchi has gone viral. In this new viral video, the former Indian captain can be seen taking a casual stroll around his farmhouse in Ranchi. The former Indian cricketer was wearing a Gym vest.

MS Dhoni Takes a Stroll in Gym Vest

Fitness at the age of 42!! 🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/198N406oBT — DIPTI MSDIAN (@Diptiranjan_7) July 25, 2023

