MS Dhoni has begun his training for IPL 2024 and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain is expected to be featuring in his final season of the T20 tournament. While fans were delighted to see him back in the nets, what caught the eye was the logo on his bat. The sticker on his bat read, 'Prime Sports' which is a shop owned by his childhood friend Paramjit Singh. Pictures of the former India captain training with the 'Prime Sports' sticker on his bat have gone viral. While there has been no official confirmation if he will be using this bat in IPL 2024, but Dhoni's gesture for his friend has won hearts all over the internet. CSK Captain MS Dhoni Begins Preparations for IPL 2024 (See Pics).

