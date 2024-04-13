MS Dhoni, needless to say, will always go down as one of the best-ever captains of the Indian cricket team, having led the national side to three ICC titles. Fans were given a major dose of nostalgia after Dhoni was spotted touching the 2011 World Cup trophy after he visited the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. While sharing the pictures, BCCI wrote, "MS Dhoni. World Cup Trophy Made for each other." Dhoni is the last Indian captain to win an ICC title, which was way back in 2013 when the Men in Blue had won the Champions Trophy. Fans flooded social media with nostalgic reactions after pictures of Dhoni touching the 2011 World Cup trophy went viral. CSK Fan Claims He Has Not Paid School Fees of His Three Daughters After Spending Rs 64,000 to Watch MS Dhoni Play in IPL 2024.

MS Dhoni Touches 2011 WC Trophy After Visiting BCCI HQ

MS Dhoni 🤝 World Cup Trophy Made for each other❤️ 📌 BCCI HQ | @msdhoni | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/4Bak4bG7pA — BCCI (@BCCI) April 13, 2024

That Iconic Moment

These " made for eachother " words are forever engraved in my mind 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/Wcpdi2qtMB https://t.co/lEFUunwQbl — 𝑃𝑖𝑘𝑎𝑐ℎ𝑢☆•° (@11eleven_4us) April 13, 2024

'Still Remember'

Still remember that last six which won us the World Cup in 2011 https://t.co/ZjhLceu8O1 pic.twitter.com/MFWua0mRg2 — Moana (@ladynationalist) April 13, 2024

'Part of Childhood Revived'

Oh, look a part of my childhood revived again for few minutes. https://t.co/c0Ilx7LI8O — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 13, 2024

'We Miss You Captain'

Indeed!

'Woh Din Bhi Kya Din They'

Dhoni finishes off in style 😍😍🔥 Woh din bhi kya din they..🎉💯🔥😘#MSdhoni #bcci https://t.co/lO6U8xo9Bo — My Vadodara (@MyVadodara) April 13, 2024

'Forever Grateful'

Forever grateful for the memories etched in a billion hearts. ❤️ Thank you, Captain MS Dhoni for the World Cup Trophy.🏆 #MSDhoni𓃵 #TeamIndia https://t.co/2E1TDYfwBC — Yash Gosalia (@yash_gosalia) April 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)