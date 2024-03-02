MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi were all about elegance and class as they twinned in black while attending the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The popular couple stole the show with their stylish outfits. While Dhoni wore a black suit with unique embroidery patterns, Sakshi went traditional, donning a black lehenga with a glittering necklace. The couple's picture was shared by Chennai Super Kings on their Instagram handle with the caption, "Blazing it." Dwayne Bravo Clicks Pics With ‘Big Boys’ Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations!

MS Dhoni, Wife Sakshi Twin in Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)