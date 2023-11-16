MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni visited their ancestral home in the Almora district of Uttar Pradesh. They met many of their relatives there and received a very warm welcome. After visiting Nainital, MS Dhoni and his wife left for the Lwali village located in the Jaanti tehsil in the morning, visited different temples and offered prayers there. Fans loved how the star cricketer still remembers his roots and the video went viral in no time. MS Dhoni Hugs Woman, Seeks Blessings From Her After Visiting Ancestral Village in Uttarakhand, Video Goes Viral!

MS Dhoni, Wife Sakshi Offer Prayers in Temple

MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni in Ancestral Village

MS Dhoni and sakshi offered prayers to their kuldevta in his native village Lwali, uttrakhand pic.twitter.com/DscmjTrKOb — Ankit (@revengeseeker07) November 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)