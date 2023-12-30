Rishabh Pant is recently spotted spending much time with MS Dhoni and his family. They were recently spotted celebrating Christmas together as well. Now Dhoni, his wife Sakshi and Rishabh Pant are all spotted together again at Dubai alongside Big boss fame influencer Abdu Rozik. Rozik shared a post on Instagram as well with picture alongside Dhoni. Fans loved them together sharing a frame and made it viral on social media. ‘Work in Progress…’ Rishabh Pant Shares Workout Picture from Gym Session as He Prepares to Gain Fitness Ahead of IPL 2024 (See Instagram Story).

MS Dhoni, Wife Sakshi, Rishabh Pant Meet Big Boss Fame Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik with MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant & Sakshi. - A beautiful picture. pic.twitter.com/UfeVM4EL5M — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 30, 2023

MS Dhoni With Abdu Rozik

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abduroziq Official (@abdu_rozik)

