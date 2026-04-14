Amid the electrifying atmosphere at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva were spotted in the stands cheering for the Chennai Super Kings during their Match 22 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Their appearance at Chepauk comes on the heels of a spiritual visit to the Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi earlier in the day, where they sought blessings for MS Dhoni’s recovery from a persistent calf injury. MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Visits Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi With Daughter Ziva (Watch Video).

Sakshi with Daughter Ziva

Ziva and Sakshi are at Chepauk 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/FI56qBsnke — ` (@WorshipDhoni) April 14, 2026

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