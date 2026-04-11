Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva were spotted leaving their Chennai hotel on Saturday to attend the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) fixture against Delhi Capitals. Despite MS Dhoni being ruled out of the Match 18 encounter due to a persistent calf injury, his family arrived at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium to support the franchise. Viral footage captured the pair departing for the stadium ahead of the evening kick-off. Sakshi and Ziva's presence remains a significant draw for local supporters, even as the veteran wicketkeeper-batter continues his rehabilitation programme on the sidelines. You can follow Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here.

Sakshi Dhoni and Ziva Leave For Chepauk

Sakshi & Ziva on the way to Chepauk 👀 😍💛 pic.twitter.com/4CWL1lFH1L — Chakri (@ChakriDhonii) April 11, 2026

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