Captain Cool MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi took to her official Instagram page and shared a story in which she wrote, "Welcome back Rishabh Pant." This came after Rishabh Pant scored a half-century after 465 days. Pant made his return to IPL 2024 after recovering from a car accident. Sakshi in her story also mentioned, "Hi there Mahi! Didn't realize we lost the game." She wrote this after MS Dhoni's remarkable batting at the end of the innings. Delhi Capitals went on to win their first match of the IPL 2024 season which too against reigning champions by 20 runs. IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Becomes First Wicketkeeper To Complete 300 Dismissals in T20 Cricket, Achieves Feat in DC vs CSK Match.

View Instagram Story Here

Instagram story by Sakshi...!!!



- She is appreciating Pant for his comeback. 👏 pic.twitter.com/CpS7DcWzT6— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 31, 2024

