Ajinkya Rahane's poor season in the Ranji Trophy continued to get worse after he was given out obstructing the field against Assam on February 16. The Mumbai captain had attempted a single off a drive but was sent back by Shivam Dube, his partner at the other end. Rahane then rushed towards his crease but he obstructed a throw from fielder Denish Das. Rahane was given out for 'obstructing the field' at the stroke of tea but he later came out to bat after Assam players withdrew the appeal. Rahane was eventually dismissed by Dibakar Johori on a score of 22 runs off 69 deliveries. Ishan Kishan Misses Yet Another Ranji Trophy 2024 Match Despite BCCI's Ultimatum, Does Not Feature in Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Fixture.

Ajinkya Rahane Initially Given Out Obstructing the Field

Assam Players Withdraw Appeal Against Rahane

MORE TWIST IN THE TALE: Assam has withdrawn the appeal of obstructing the field, and Ajinkya Rahane is back to the crease. Crazy scenes at BKC Ground.@sportstarweb — Shayan Acharya (@ShayanAcharya) February 16, 2024

