Rohit Sharma heaped praise on Dhawal Kulkarni after the retiring fast bowler helped Mumbai win the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 title with a win over Vidarbha in the final. Kulkarni, who was playing his last match in first-class cricket, was given the ball by Ajinkya Rahane and he repaid the faith of his captain by taking the final wicket, that of Umesh Yadav which helped Mumbai win the match by 169 runs. With this victory, Kulkarni helped Mumbai win their first Ranji Trophy title in eight years and 42nd overall. Rohit took to his Instagram to share a story where he posted a picture of the fast bowler and wrote, "Mumbai cha Yoddha" (Mumbai's fighter). Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Mumbai Cruise to 42nd Title with Thumping 169-Run Win Over Vidarbha in Final.

Rohit Sharma Shares Insta Story for Dhawal Kulkarni

Captain Rohit Sharma's Insta Story 📸 for his friend Dhawal Kulkarni 🔥. pic.twitter.com/afd6dJuX7t — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) March 14, 2024

Screenshot of Rohit Sharma's Instagram Story

