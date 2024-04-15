Mumbai Indians batsman Rohit Sharma smashed a brilliant hundred during the MI vs CSK IPL 2024 match and played an unbeaten innings of 105 runs. Sharma smashed an IPL hundred after 12 years, however, he wasn't able to help his team get over the line. Before the match, Rohit had only scored 105 runs from eight innings against CSK at an average of 13.10. While Rohit scored a century against Chennai Super Kings, a fan on Twitter had already predicted his score ahead of the match. Some of the users on Twitter came up with reactions on the post, some of them are mentioned below:Sachin Tendulkar Gives Advice To CSK Youngsters As They Surround Him After MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash (View Pic)
Rohit Sharma's Performance Against Chennai Super Kings
Today 105 https://t.co/M7bc0s8KcE
— Cillian (@John_H__Watson) April 14, 2024
Can you see the Future Or What
Bro Can you see the Future Or what??
— Pandu Raju (@CSKianPaanduRaj) April 14, 2024
Accept My Assistance
Sir
My lord
Accept my assistance 🙌🙏
— Navneet Sahu (@NavneetSahu04) April 14, 2024
Hilarious
Bro ela 💙🙌🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/TlkpfpIBon
— S̲nehith (@Snehithkumar45) April 14, 2024
Fans Asking to Predict Their Future
Wow
Mera future kya hoga batado😭
— RB👑 (@Rbsidking) April 14, 2024
Fans Bow Down to User
Pranaam guruji🙏🙏🫡
— Eagle69🦅 (@Jyo09310473) April 14, 2024
