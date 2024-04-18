Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by just nine runs in IPL 2024 on April 18. Chasing 197 to win, Punjab Kings were rocked early as they were reduced to 77/6 at one stage. But Ashutosh Sharma had other plans as he smashed 61 runs off just 28 deliveries, including two fours and seven sixes. He stood tall alongside Shashank Singh who scored 41 off 25 balls and led Punjab Kings' fightback from a difficult stage. In the end, Mumbai Indians won the match after Kagiso Rabada was run out in the final over. For Mumbai Indians, Jasprit Bumrah (3/21) and Gerald Coetzee (3/32) were the best bowlers. Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Gopal and Akash Madhwal took one wicket apiece. Ashutosh Sharma Sweeps Jasprit Bumrah for a Six en Route to Maiden IPL Fifty During PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings

An absolute rollercoaster of a game in Mullanpur comes to an end! 🎢 And it's the Mumbai Indians who emerge victorious in a nerve-wracking contest 🔥👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/m7TQkWe8xz#TATAIPL | #PBKSvMI pic.twitter.com/sLKVcBm9oy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2024

