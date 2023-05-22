After a painful two years where they failed to make the playoffs, Mumbai Indians seal qualification for the playoff in IPL 2023 as Royal Challengers Bangalore get defeated by Gujarat Titans by a huge margin in the last league match. The Rohit Sharma-led side, with this result, stay uncontested in the 16 point mark with eight wins in the tournament. On th other hand, The Faf du Plessis-led side has 14 points and they finish the tournament at he fifth position.

Mumbai Indians Become Fourth Team to Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs

The 𝗠𝗨𝗠𝗕𝗔𝗜 𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗔𝗡𝗦 have qualified for the #TATAIPL playoffs 🙌 Congratulations to the @mipaltan 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Y4Gj4C5qB0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)