Mumbai Indians registered their first win in the IPL 2024 as they defeated Delhi Capitals by 29 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first Mumbai Indians scored 234 runs, their highest total in IPL 2024. Rohit Sharma led the team with 49 runs, with Tim David scoring 45 runs for the home side. Romario Shepherd scored a blistering 39 runs in just 10 balls to help MI reach 234 runs. Prithvi Shaw (66 runs) and Tristan Stubbs (71 runs from 25 balls) batted beautifully for the Delhi Capitals, who lost important wickets at regular intervals. This is Mumbai Indians' first win in IPL 2024. They are now level on points with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. MI vs DC Memes Go Viral After Romario Shepherd Smashes 32 Runs off Anrich Nortje's Over to Help Mumbai Indians Score 234/5 Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024.

Mumbai Indians Defeated Delhi Capitals at Wankhede in IPL 2024

