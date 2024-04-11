Mumbai Indians secure another victory in the IPL 2024 as they demolish RCB by seven wickets at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai securing their second win of the season. After opting to bowl first, MI struck RCB early with Jasprit Bumrah dismissing Virat Kohli. Debutant Will Jacks followed him and from there Rajat Patidar and Faf du Plessis stitched a big partnership to take them out of deep waters. Dinesh Karthik's strong finish took them to a decent total of 196/8 despite Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul. Chasing it, MI were off to a solid start with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan coming out all guns blazing. Kishan scored a half-century and the momentum was carried forward by Suryakumar Yadav who scored a 17-ball half-century. MI cruised to the target in just 15.3 overs as Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma drove them home. Rohit Sharma Takes Funny Jibe At Dinesh Karthik During MI vs RCB IPL 2024, Says 'Saabash DK, World Cup Khelna Hai' (Watch Video).

