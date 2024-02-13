Mumbai Indians have unveiled their new jersey ahead of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will be wearing a jersey that is inspired by the colours of the Indian peacock. The jersey has undergone a major change from last season and now has a coral-peach colour on the sleeves and side. This new jersey also would have a unique gradient pattern inspired by the peacock's feathers. The inaugural WPL champions also announced Skechers as their official kit partner. WPL 2024: Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Humairaa Kaazi Join Mumbai Indians’ Preparatory Camp.

Mumbai Indians Unveil New Jersey for WPL 2024

𝐂𝐭𝐫𝐥 + 𝐒 x 💯 Isn’t she a thing of beauty? 🤝 Skechers - Official Kit Partner for Mumbai Indians#OneFamily #AaliRe #MumbaiIndains pic.twitter.com/UhRM4vZ9qU — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 12, 2024

Another Look at the New Mumbai Indians WPL Jersey

Beauty, grace, strength - swipe to learn about Monisha Jaising’s inspiration that led to our #TATAWPL 2024 kit, & pre-order yours at https://t.co/eBd4oqxXhM 🤝 Skechers - Official Kit Partner for #MumbaiIndians #OneFamily #AaliRe pic.twitter.com/xMrDQ2rwbZ — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 12, 2024

Mumbai Indians Announce Skechers as New Kit Partner

