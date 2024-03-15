Indian pacer Dhawal Kulkarni marked a sensational end to his first-class career and was able to win the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai. The final against Vidarbha was his final first-class career match. Mumbai players such as Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shams Mulani and Shardul Thakur wished him the best for his life and opened up about the experience while playing with him in the Mumbai Ranji team. BCCI uploaded the video for the same on their official 'X' handle. Rohit Sharma Congratulates ‘Mumbai Ka Yoddha’ Dhawal Kulkarni After Ranji Trophy 2023–24 Triumph

Dhawal Kulkarni Gets Wished By Fellow Mumbai Players After First-Class Retirement

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)