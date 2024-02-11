India U-19 is currently taking on Australia U-19 in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 final at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Australia are batting first in the game and as they look to set a big total, Raf McMillan gets dismissed by Musheer Khan, who takes a sensational caught and bowled catch. McMillan tried to push the ball for a single at long-off but the ball held a little in the surface and lobbed towards the left of Musheer who dived and took a brilliant catch. Naman Tiwari Picks Up Two Wickets in Two Overs, Dismisses Hugh Weibgen and Harry Dixon During IND U19 vs AUS U19 ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Final (Watch Video).

Musheer Khan Catch Video

Another crucial wicket for #TeamIndia and this time it's Musheer Khan with the ball! 😁 Australia are 6 down, how many runs will they end up with on board? 👀 Tune in to #INDU19vAUSU19, #U19WorldCupFinal LIVE NOW | Star Sports Network #Cricket #U19WorldCup2024 pic.twitter.com/Ekc0euopUi — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 11, 2024

