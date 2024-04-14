Mustafizur Rahman showed excellent presence of mind as took a brilliant catch to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav during the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2024 on April 14. The Bangladesh fast bowler was fielding at the third-man boundary when Suryakumar hit an upper cut off Matheesha Pathirana's bowling. The ball went quickly to him and he ended up taking the catch. However, his momentum was carrying him beyond the boundary line and Rahman, aware of the same, threw the ball up in the air. He then returned back to the field of play and took the catch to complete the dismissal. MS Dhoni Completes 5000 Runs for Chennai Super Kings, Achieves Feat During MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match.

Mustafizur Rahman Takes Excellent Catch to Dismiss Suryakumar Yadav

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)