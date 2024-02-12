Najmul Hossain Shanto has been appointed as Bangladesh's captain in all three formats. Shanto has been handed the reins for a year, according to BCB president Nazmul Hassan. He will replace Shakib-Al-Hasan and lead Bangladesh in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Shanto led impressively in the recent Test series against New Zealand, and also later during a white-ball tour of New Zealand. Oops! Mohammad Naim Gets Dismissed Hit-Wicket While Attempting to Play A Reverse Scoop During Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Najmul Hossain Shanto Appointed Bangladesh Captain in All Three Formats

