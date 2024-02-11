Naman Tiwari caused a momentum shift in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 final when he dismissed Australia Hugh Weibgen and Harry Dixon in two of his consecutive overs on Sunday, February 11. The left-arm fast bowler has had a good tournament and came up with two big wickets in the final at a time when the Weibgen and Dixon stand threatened to take the game away from India. Weibgen attempted to drive the ball in the 21st over but got a thick outside edge. The ball subsequently flew to Musheer Khan, who pouched a simple catch. Bowling the 23rd over, he came up with a knuckleball and it looped up in the air after Dixon poked at it. Murugan Abhishek then ended up with a fascinating catch. Castled! Raj Limbani Dismisses Sam Konstas With Brilliant In-Swinger During IND vs AUS ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Final (Watch Video).

Watch Naman Tiwari Strike Twice in Two Overs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

