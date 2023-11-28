Namibia secure their fourth victory of the Africa Region Qualifiers beating Tanzania by 58 runs and with it they become the first team from the region and the 19th team overall to qualify for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. This edition of the T20 World Cup, which is set to be hosted by the West Indies and UAE will have twenty teams participating in the group stages and only one spot is open now with Uganda, Kenya and Zimbabwe fighting for it. Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Create Historic Viewership Record Of TV and Digital Tournament Viewers During ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Namibia Qualify For ICC T20 World Cup 2024

𝑸𝑼𝑨𝑳𝑰𝑭𝑰𝑬𝑫 👍 Namibia have booked their berth for Men's #T20WorldCup 2024 👏https://t.co/2VxDgDrCWJ — ICC (@ICC) November 28, 2023

