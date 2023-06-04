Karnataka face strong competition after going ahead by 1-0 in the first match of the tour as Namibia equalise in the second match with 5-wicket win thanks to century by Michael van Lingen, which helped them chase down a mammoth total of 360. Young Wicketkeeper-batter LR Chethan shined in the first inning alongside Nikin Jose who took Karnataka to a big score hitting centuries. Namibia hit back during the chase with a power-packed performance from Nikolas Davin and captain Gerhard Erasmus and went over the finishing line in the last over.

Namibia vs Karnataka 2nd Match Result

Namibia win the second game of the Castle Lite Series against Karnataka by 5 wickets. Karnataka 🏏 360/4 Namibia 🏏 362/5 after 49.5 overs Michael van Lingen 🏏 104(85) Gerhard Erasmus 🏏 91(67) Niko Davin 🏏 70(62) Stephen Baard🏏 57(68) — Official Cricket Namibia (@CricketNamibia1) June 4, 2023

