Islamabad United are the winners of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 season as they went on to defeat Multan Sultans by two wickets in the last ball in what was a nail-biting finish. Naseem Shah along with the brothers Hunain Shah and Ubaid Shah posed with their father as their father held the PSL 2024 trophy. Islamabad United took to social media and captioned the image as "The happiest father on the planet right now!" Islamabad United Players Celebrate Their Win With Palestine Flags After Clinching PSL 2024 Title, Video Goes Viral.

