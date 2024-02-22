In a heartwarming moment, Hunain Shah received his debut cap for Islamabad United from brother Naseem Shah at the start of their match against Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2024 on February 22. The Pakistan speedster was picked by head coach Mike Hesson to hand over the cap and he obliged. The moment when Shah put the cap on his brother's head was applauded by all the teammates who were standing around. Islamabad United had a mixed start to PSL 2024, winning the first match against Lahore Qalandars before losing the second contest to Multan Sultans. Carlos Brathwaite’s Bat Breaks While Trying To Hit Shahnawaz Dahani’s Delivery During Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Naseem Shah Presents Debut Cap to Hunain Shah

