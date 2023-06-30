Australian cricket team suffered a big blow when Nathan Lyon injured himself while fielding during the England innings and had to be walked-off the field. He was spotted arriving with a crutch on Day 3 of the Ashes 2023 2nd Test match. A CA Spokesperson revealed, Lyon has been diagnosed with significant calf strain. He will require a period of rehabilitation after this match is concluded. A decision regarding his availability for the remainder of the series will be made at the conclusion of the game.

Nathan Lyon Injury Update

"Nathan Lyon has been diagnosed with a significant calf strain. He will require a period of rehabilitation after this match is concluded. A decision regarding his availability for the remainder of the series will be made at the conclusion of the game." - CA spokesperson #Ashes — Daniel Brettig 🏏 (@danbrettig) June 30, 2023

