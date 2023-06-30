A big development in the Ashes 2023 2nd Test and maybe in future for the entire series and lead spinner of Australia, Nathan Lyon was spotted entering the stadium with the Australian team supported by crutches. He injured his right calf while running in to take a catch while fielding in the first innings of England. He looked in clear discomfort and pain and had to be walked off the field. Now his situation doesn't look very good for Australia and England might encash on it. Nathan Lyon Injury: Aussie Spinner Limps Off the Field With Injured Calf During ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 2nd Test (Watch Video).

Nathan Lyon On Crutches

The Australians have arrived 80 minutes before play as Nathan Lyon struggles with his team mates on crutches following his calf injury yesterday. @SEN_Cricket pic.twitter.com/a1lRWLIofm — Adam White (@White_Adam) June 30, 2023

Nathan Lyon's Further Participation In 2nd Test Doubtful

BIG BLOW FOR KANGAROOS 🦘 Australia’s 🇦🇺 Nathan Lyon reaches at Lord's on crutches before the day three along with other teammates. #Ashes2023 | #ENGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/kCxxuh3EMt — The Hood (@AsiaThehood) June 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)