Naveen-ul-Haq took an absolute screamer to dismiss Leus Du Plooy during the Durban's Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Qualifier 2 match in SA20 2024. This happened in the third over of the second innings when the left-hander attempted a drive over mid-on. The ball was travelling at good speed but Naveen timed his jump to perfection and plucked it out of the air with both hands. Reece Topley was the bowler and he was overjoyed to have seen the back of the southpaw. ‘Age Is Nothing but a Number’, Imran Tahir Takes a Stunning Catch to Dismiss Mitchell Van Buuren During Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings SA20 2024 Eliminator Match.

Watch Video:

