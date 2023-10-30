India continued their win streak after beating England in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match by a big margin of 100 runs. NBA side Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive took the opportunity to congratulate Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team for the successful campaign in the ICC CWC 2023 so far. In the video, he said that he is very proud of the team and he wakes up early in the morning to see the men in blue play and continue their winning streak. He was also holding Team India's jersey with Virat Kohli written on it. KL Rahul Wins Second 'Fielder of the Day Medal' for Brilliant Performance Behind Stumps During IND vs ENG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match, Reveals Winner With Lightshow (Watch Video)

NBA Sacramento Kings Owner Vivek Ranadive Congratulates Virat Kohli, India Cricket Team for Defeating England

NBA team @SacramentoKings owner is a fan of 👑 Craze for Virat is unreal. Global superstar for a reason! pic.twitter.com/6eiIMiF8IP — A (@_shortarmjab_) October 30, 2023

