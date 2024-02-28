New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner announced his retirement from Test cricket on February 27, 2024. He decided to draw curtains on his career after the Test series against Australia. South Africa-born Wagner played 64 tests for New Zealand and will finish fifth on New Zealand's list of all-time test wicket-takers with 260 at an average of 37. Wagner broke down in tears while announcing his retirement in the press conference and add fight back is tears. Neil Wagner Retires From International Test Cricket for New Zealand at Age 37.

Neil Wagner Breaks Down In Tears While Announcing Retirement

An emotional Neil Wagner fought back the tears as he announced his retirement from international cricket. A brilliant career. 👏 pic.twitter.com/HAxRj9uAgm — Test Match Special (@bbctms) February 27, 2024

