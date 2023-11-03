Nepal and Oman have secured their places in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 by entering the summit clash of the Asia Qualifier final on November 3. While Oman continued good form and defeated Bahrain in the first semifinal of the tournament, Nepal pulled off a resounding eight-wicket victory over UAE in the second match to book a ticket to the United States of America and West Indies, next year. The teams that made the final automatically qualify for the marquee T20 tournament next year. Fans Climb on Top of Terraces To Watch Nepal vs UAE Match in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Asia Qualifier Final in Kathmandu, Pic Goes Viral!

Nepal Qualify for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

An extraordinary journey from the heart of the Himalayas to the world stage! 🏏🇳🇵 Rhinos have made us proud, securing their place in the T20 World Cup 2024.#ICCT20Q | #NEPvUAE#weCAN | #OneBallBattles | #MissionWorldCup pic.twitter.com/KlZ0aXDJFt — CAN (@CricketNep) November 3, 2023

Oman Secure Berth in T20 World Cup 2024

Oman 🇴🇲 have secured a berth in the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024! 💯🏆 A clinical 10-wicket win against Bahrain 🇧🇭 ensured Oman 🇴🇲 sail over the line! We eye the finals of the @T20WorldCup Asia Final 2023 on Sunday! 🎯🏆 Follow for more...#OmanCricket #OMNvsBAH… pic.twitter.com/LAgjhLCSHS — Oman Cricket (@TheOmanCricket) November 3, 2023

