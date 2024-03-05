The home side put up a brilliant batting performance in the first innings with wicketkeeper-batsman Aasif Sheikh (47 runs) leading Nepal to their tournament’s second-highest score (184). But Michael Levitt (54 runs) and Sybrand Engelbrecht (48 runs) stirred the Netherlands to victory chasing a massive target in 19.3 overs. After the win, both teams congratulated each other, while the entertained crowd also applauded the performances of both teams. The Netherlands team even received a standing ovation from the crowd as they performed a victory lap. Watch the video below. Netherlands Win Tri-Nation T20I Series 2024, Beat Nepal by Four Wickets.

Nepal Fans Applaud for Netherlands Cricket Team

Nepal's cricket audience continues to win hearts! ❤️ Such warm, encouraging applause for the winners Netherlands on their victory lap! 👏 . .#NEPvNED pic.twitter.com/WHmxjd9P94 — FanCode (@FanCode) March 5, 2024

