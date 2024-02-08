Nepal fans came up with a heartwarming gesture as they cleaned up the stadium after their national team's match against Canada on Thursday, February 8. The Rohit Paudel-led side beat Canada by seven runs in the first ODI of the three-match series and fans, who enjoyed the contest, did not forget to clean up the ground. In a picture that has gone viral, fans were seen wearing gloves and masks after having cleaned up the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The garbage was collected in big plastic bags and the stadium was left clean by the fans. Nepal Cricket's official account shared a picture of the fans and wrote, "Your commitment to a cleaner and greener environment makes you our true champions." Commentator Left Distracted After Spectator Applies Sunscreen in the Background During Live Telecast of NZ vs SA 1st Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Nepal Fans Clean Up TU Ground

Heartfelt gratitude to our amazing Nepal cricket fans 🙌🏻 who joined together to clean up the TU Ground, after the match today. Your commitment to a cleaner and greener environment 🍃 make you our true champions 🙏🏻🇳🇵#NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/Lyh9Ajyrhe — CAN (@CricketNep) February 8, 2024

