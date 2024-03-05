Netherlands defeated Nepal in a high-scoring contest by four wickets to win the tri-nation T20I series on Tuesday, March 5. Batting first, Nepal scored 184/8 with wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh being the top-scorer (47). Gulshan Jha (34), Kushal Malla (26) and skipper Rohit Paudel (25) also chipped in cameos. For Netherlands, Sybrand Engelbrecht (2/14), Michael Levitt (2/35), Fred Klaasen (2/37) and Timm van der Gugten (2/29) were amongst the wickets. In response, Levitt starred with a 29-ball 54 and Engelbrecht also struck 48 as Netherlands won the contest with four wickets. Kushal Malla was Nepal's best bowler with figures of 4/33. Fan Watches Nepal vs Namibia ODI Cricket Match by Climbing on Tree Branch, Videos Go Viral!

Netherlands vs Nepal Result

