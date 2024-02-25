Asha Shobana made history as she became the first-ever Indian player to clinch a five-wicket haul in the Women's Premier League. The leg-spinner starred with figures of 5/22 against UP Warriorz to help Royal Challengers Bangalore secure a two-run win to kickstart their campaign on a high. Speaking to RCB captain Smriti Mandhana after the match, Shobana shared that everything was blank in front of her and there was nothing she had to be happy about. I just kept on playing domestic cricket and was sad for not getting the recognition I deserved. I was really sad of course but I never gave up on my dreams. I knew that if I gave up, I would never be able to enjoy." Asha Shobana Becomes First Indian to Take Five-Wicket Haul in Women's Premier League, Scalps Three Wickets in One Over to Achieve Feat During RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 Match.

Asha Shobana Chats With Smriti Mandhana

🗣️🗣️ 𝙄 𝙣𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙜𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙪𝙥 𝙤𝙣 𝙢𝙮 𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙢𝙨 Asha Shobana's resilience is inspiring and admirable 👏👏 Stay tuned for her full conversation with Captain @mandhana_smriti on https://t.co/jP2vYAWukG ⏳#TATAWPL | #RCBvUPW pic.twitter.com/88IqFBNqws — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)