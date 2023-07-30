Fan favourite actor and famous for his role of portraying 'Wolverine', Hugh Jackman is an ardent cricket fan. This time he visits the Oval as the Day 4's play of the Ashes 2023 5th Test goes on and calls it a dream-come-true moment for him. Sharing a frame from the stadium as he attended the Test match, Jackman wrote, 'I dreamt of this moment as a kid. Never thought it’d happen. If only I could go back in time and tell that scrawny little boy … believe it! Thank you @surreycricket and @KiaOvalEventsfor having us.'

Hugh Jackman Has a Dream-Come-True Moment

I dreamt of this moment as a kid. Never thought it’d happen. If only I could go back in time and tell that scrawny little boy … believe it! Thank you @surreycricket and @KiaOvalEvents for having us. pic.twitter.com/k1oQGpNXqx — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) July 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)