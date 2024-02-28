Kane Williamson and his wife Sarah Raheem have been blessed with a baby girl. Williamson took to Instagram to share the news as he shared the photo with his baby girl. Williamson captioned the post as, "And then there was 3 🙏 Welcome to the world beautiful Girl. So grateful for your safe arrival and the exciting journey ahead." Willamson is expected to be seen in the IPL 2024. NZ vs AUS 2024: Australia Announce Playing XI for First Test Against New Zealand.

View Pic Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)