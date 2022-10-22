New Zealand began their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a solid 89-run win over defending champions Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, October 22. Batting first, New Zealand rode on brilliant knocks from Finn Allen and Devon Conway to score a mammoth 200/3 on the board. The Kiwi bowlers complemented the batting effort, as they struck at regular intervals, not letting any partnership develop. Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner took three wickets apiece. Eventually, Australia were bundled out for just 110 runs.

Australia vs New Zealand Scorecard:

