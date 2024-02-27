New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner has now announced retirement from International cricket. The pacer played his first-ever game for the Blackcaps back in 2012. Wagner played a pivotal role in the team's journey to claiming the top spot in the ICC Test rankings and securing victory in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship held back in 2021. Wagner went on to play a total of 64 Tests and won 32 of them. He took 143 wickets in those wins. Injured India’s Star Pacer Mohammed Shami Undergoes Heel Surgery.

Neil Wagner Retires

