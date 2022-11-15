Finn Allen has made the cut while Trent Boult and Martin Guptill were absent as New Zealand announced their squads to face India in the upcoming T20I and ODI Series, starting November 18. Kane Williamson expectedly, will lead in both the series and while Boult's name did not feature with the bowler opting out of a central contract, Guptill was overlooked for Allen, who is a rising star for the Black Caps in the shortest format.

New Zealand's ODI and T20I Squads vs India:

Our squads to face India in three T20I's & three ODI's starting on Friday at @skystadium 🏏 Details | https://t.co/OTHyEBgKxQ#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/2Ov3WgRJJt — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 14, 2022

