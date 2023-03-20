New Zealand are currently taking on Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test at Basin Reserve Wellington. After three days, the Kiwis are in the dominating position. Batting first, New Zealand declared with a score of 580-4. Then they bundled out Sri Lanka for 164 in the 1st innings and enforced the follow-on. At the end of day 3 Sri Lanka were 113-2. They are still 303 runs behind the hosts. Unfortunately for the Indian fans, NZ vs SL series has no broadcasters. Hence this match is not getting telecasted. Fans however can watch the live streaming of this game on the Prime Video app and website.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test on Prime Video

Huge task ahead for Sri Lanka as they look to chip at New Zealand’s mountain of runs.#WTC23 | 📝: https://t.co/6AWsAQ8aJk pic.twitter.com/nGedF3Eu6b — ICC (@ICC) March 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)