New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra has won the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for the month of October 2023. The young cricketer has been one of the finds of the Cricket World Cup this year where he has turned out to be one of the highest run-scorers. Ravindra scripted a record when he surpassed Jonny Bairstow to score the most number of runs in a maiden World Cup edition. He also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring most runs in a single World Cup edition before turning 25. Indian Origin New Zealand Cricketer Rachin Ravindra Visits Grandparents’ House in Bengaluru, Grandmother Prays for Him; Video Goes Viral.

Rachin Ravindra Wins ICC Men's Player of the Month Award

🏏 Phenomenal performance at #CWC23 🏅 Winner of the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for Octoberhttps://t.co/pht5clrQr5 — ICC (@ICC) November 10, 2023

