A last over thriller in IPL 2023 LSG pull off a stunning chase against RCB at the Chinnaswamy stadium. Some clean striking from Marcus Stoinis first followed by Nicholas Pooran set the platform for the win for KL Rahul's team. Pooran scored a 15-ball 50 with which went up to a 19-ball 62, almost taking them near the finishing line from where Ayush Badoni and the tailenders finished the game. Pooran was duly judged the man of the match for his amazing performance. His first of this IPL edition.

Nicholas Pooran Wins Man of the Match

For scoring the fastest fifty of the season in a match-winning run chase, @nicholas_47 bagged the Player of the Match award 👏👏@LucknowIPL move to the 🔝 of the table with that resounding victory 👌👌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/76LlGgKZaq#TATAIPL | #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/Ot7HF37ojr — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)