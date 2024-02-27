Namibia's Nicol Loftie-Eaton has broken the record of scoring the fastest T20I century as he went on to complete it in just 33 balls against Nepal in the triangular series. He broke the previous record of Nepal's Kushal Malla who scored a century in 34 balls against Mongolia in the Asian Games. Another one was when David Miller went on to score a T20I century in South Africa vs Bangladesh in just 35 balls which has now become the third fastest in the format. Namibia went on to score a total of 206 runs. Sachin Tendulkar Enjoys Shikara Ride in Dal Lake With Wife Anjali and Daughter Sara During Kashmir Trip, Shares Glimpse of Migratory Birds from Siberia (Watch Video).

Nicol Loftie-Eaton Scores Fastest Century in T20Is

