Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has trended online after requesting fans to follow the authentic Instagram profile of content creator Praful Hinge. The video aims to protect Hinge’s digital identity from numerous parody accounts. The clip mirrors a previous viral video by Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj. Siraj had similarly urged his followers to follow his IG account during his earlier days. Hinge gained instant stardom after a stellar performance against RR on Monday. Praful Hinge IPL Salary: Here’s How Much SRH Pacer’s Contract is Worth.

Praful Hinge's Original Insta ID

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