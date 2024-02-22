The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I witnessed a bit of a controversial moment when the umpire did not signal a no-ball to a delivery that went past the batsman's shoulder, on February 21. Wafadar Momand was the bowler and it happened in the third ball of the game's last over when he bowled a full toss with Kamindu Mendis on strike. The left-hander did come down the track a bit but the ball was nonetheless pretty high and it took him by surprise. What was even more surprising for Sri Lanka was that the delivery was not called a no-ball despite it going above the waist as was seen in the replays. Afghanistan ended up winning the contest by three runs. ‘Much Better if He Did Another Job’ Wanindu Hasaranga Slams Umpire Over Missed No-Ball Call In SL vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024.

No-Ball Not Signalled for Shoulder-High Full Toss, Watch Here:

